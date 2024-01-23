News & Insights

Australia's Pilbara Q2 revenue nearly halves as spodumene prices fall

January 23, 2024 — 05:14 pm EST

Written by Ayushman Ojha and Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Jan 24 - Australia's Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX reported a 46% sequential drop in its second-quarter revenue on Wednesday as average realised price for spodumene halved.

The company posted revenue of A$264 million ($173.71 million) for the quarter ended December 31, down from A$493 million in the previous quarter.

($1 = 1.5198 Australian dollars)

