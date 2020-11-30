Australia's Pilbara Minerals to buy lithium operations of Altura Mining for $175 mln

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Pilbara Minerals Ltd PLS.AX said on Tuesday it has entered into an agreement with the administrators of smaller peer Altura Mining Ltd AJM.AX to buy its lithium operations for $175 million.

Pilbara said it will also contribute A$6 million ($4.41 million) to a fund to support Altura employees who have been made redundant following the lithium project being placed into care and maintenance.

($1 = 1.3596 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

