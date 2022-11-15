Australia's Pilbara Minerals to begin paying dividends on lithium boost

Adds details on dividend policy, background and CEO comment

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Pilbara Minerals Ltd PLS.AX will start paying dividends to shareholders for the first time in its 15-year existence as a publicly listed company, it said on Wednesday, as the lithium-focused miner benefits from market conditions for the battery metal.

The company said it is targeting a dividend payout ratio of 20%-30% of free cash flow, with the inaugural dividend payment to be applied to the current 2023 financial year.

Spodumene, which is mostly utilized in the manufacturing of high-purity lithium for lithium-ion batteries used in electric cars, is seeing continued strong demand globally amid a push for greener, environment-friendly alternatives.

Pilbara produced 377,902 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of spodumene concentrate in fiscal 2022, 34% higher than 2021. It forecast production between 540-580,000 dmt in 2023.

($1 = 1.4797 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

