Australia's Pilbara Minerals to begin paying dividends

November 15, 2022 — 06:07 pm EST

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Pilbara Minerals Ltd PLS.AX will start paying dividends to shareholders for the first time since its listing in September 2007, the lithium-focused miner said on Wednesday, as it continues to benefit from positive market conditions for the battery metal.

