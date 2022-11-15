Australia's Pilbara Minerals to begin paying dividends

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Pilbara Minerals Ltd PLS.AX will start paying dividends to shareholders for the first time since its listing in September 2007, the lithium-focused miner said on Wednesday, as it continues to benefit from positive market conditions for the battery metal.

