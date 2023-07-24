Australia's Pilbara Minerals snaps losing streak on record spodumene output, sales

July 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Australian lithium developer Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX snapped a four-day losing streak to climb more than 5% on Tuesday, after posting record spodumene concentrate output and sales for the June quarter and a sharp jump in annual revenue.

Shares rose as much as 5.5% to A$4.84 as of 0227 GMT,

The company logged a record concentrate sales of 176,300 tonnes after producing an all-time high of 162,800 tonnes of the material for the three months ended June.

Its revenue jumped 238% to A$4 billion ($2.70 billion) for the full year.

The record output and sales were offset by a 33% drag in lithium prices, which pushed the miner's revenue down 18% from the previous quarter to A$844 million ($570 million).

"The fourth-quarter result was solid with spodumene production and sales volumes 6-15% higher than our forecasts, partly offset by lower realised prices," analysts at Macquarie wrote in a note.

Pilbara Minerals sold its grade spodumene concentrate at an average price of $3,256 a tonne in the June quarter, down from $4,840 in the March quarter.

Lithium prices have weakened in the first half of 2023, weighed by concerns about limited demand and excess supply, after China restricted electric vehicle subsidies in January, stemming demand.

Pilbara also flagged a partnership agreement for downstream lithium processing within the next five months for an unallocated product from the P1000 Project at the Pilgangoora lithium mine.

($1 = 1.4780 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

