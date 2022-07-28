Australia's Pilbara Minerals quarterly spodumene concentrate shipments soar 127%

July 28 (Reuters) - Lithium miner Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX said on Thursday its June-quarter spodumene concentrate shipments more than doubled amid "exceptionally strong" demand for battery raw materials throughout the quarter.

Pilbara Minerals said it shipped 132,424 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of spodumene concentrate in the quarter ended June 30, a 127% increase from the March quarter.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Benagluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

