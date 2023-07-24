Australia's Pilbara Minerals Q4 revenue slips on weak lithium prices

Adds details of results in paragraph 2, 3 and sales figure in paragraph 4

July 24 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX on Monday posted an 18% sequential drop in its fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by weak lithium prices, which offset an increase in production during the period.

The lithium miner's revenue took a hit as prices for spodumene concentrate sold by the group softened quarter-on-quarter, with the average estimated realised sales price being $3,256 per dry metric tonne (dmt), down 33% from the prior quarter.

Lithium prices have weakened in the first half of 2023, weighed by concerns about limited demand and excess supply, with the lithium carbonate spot price in China expected to fall to 120,000 yuan, according to Guosen Futures. MB-LI-0036

As a result, the miner's revenue slipped to A$844.0 million ($568.10 million) for the quarter ended June 30, offsetting a 10% sequential jump in spodumene concentrate output to 162.8 thousand tonnes (kt).

Sales of spodumene concentrate, however, increased 22% sequentially to 176.3 kt in the fourth quarter, driven by customer demand, the company said in a statement.

The company's cash balance also increased 24% from the prior quarter to A$3.3 billion at the end of June quarter, driven by an increase in proceeds from sales.

($1 = 1.4857 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

