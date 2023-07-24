Australia's Pilbara Minerals Q4 revenue slips on weak lithium prices

July 24 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX on Monday reported an 18% sequential drop in its fourth-quarter revenue as weak lithium prices offset an increase in production during the period.

The company posted revenue of A$844.0 million ($568.10 million) in the quarter ending June 30, while spodumene concentrate production jumped 10% from prior quarter to 162.8 thousand tonnes (kt).

($1 = 1.4857 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)

