News & Insights

Australia's Pilbara Minerals Q4 revenue slips on weak lithium prices

July 24, 2023 — 05:08 am EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

July 24 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX on Monday reported an 18% sequential drop in its fourth-quarter revenue as weak lithium prices offset an increase in production during the period.

The company posted revenue of A$844.0 million ($568.10 million) in the quarter ending June 30, while spodumene concentrate production jumped 10% from prior quarter to 162.8 thousand tonnes (kt).

($1 = 1.4857 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.