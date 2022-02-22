Australia's Pilbara Minerals posts inaugural profit on lithium boom

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Pilbara Minerals Ltd PLS.AX reported its first half-year profit on Wednesday as prices of the battery metal soared due to rising demand from the electric-vehicle industry.

The company posted net profit attributable of A$114 million for six months ended Dec. 31 ($82.31 million), compared with a loss of A$21.2 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.3850 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

