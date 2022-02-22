Australia's Pilbara Minerals posts inaugural profit on lithium boom

Contributor
Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Published

Australian lithium miner Pilbara Minerals Ltd reported its first half-year profit on Wednesday as prices of the battery metal soared due to rising demand from the electric-vehicle industry.

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Pilbara Minerals Ltd PLS.AX reported its first half-year profit on Wednesday as prices of the battery metal soared due to rising demand from the electric-vehicle industry.

The company posted net profit attributable of A$114 million for six months ended Dec. 31 ($82.31 million), compared with a loss of A$21.2 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.3850 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters