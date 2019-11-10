Australia's Pilbara Minerals halts trading pending incident announcement

The Australian stock exchange on Monday announced a trading halt on shares of Pilbara Minerals Ltd, pending an announcement from the lithium miner regarding an incident at a site that requires investigation.

Pilbara requested the halt until the start of trading on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The West Perth-based company operates the Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project and Mount Francisco, both in Western Australia.

Shares of the miner were down as much as 3% in early trade, before the halt was placed.

