Australia's Pilbara Minerals halts Pilgangoora site after employee death

Recast with details about incident at Pilgangoora site

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Pilbara Minerals Ltd PLS.AX halted operations at its Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Projectin Western Australia following an employee death unrelated to mining processes at the site.

Pilbara is cooperating with an investigation by the Homicide Squad of the Western Australian Police Force into the incident between personnel at the site, the company said in a statement on Monday, without giving any further details.

Earlier, Pilbara requested a share trading halt pending an announcement regarding the incident. The company has requested to lift the halt and for normal trading to resume on Tuesday.

Shares of the miner were down as much as 3% before the halt.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

