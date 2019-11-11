Australia's Pilbara Minerals halts Pilgangoora site after employee death

Contributors
Niyati Shetty Reuters
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

Australia's Pilbara Minerals Ltd halted operations at its Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project in Western Australia following an employee death unrelated to mining processes at the site.

Recast with details about incident at Pilgangoora site

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Pilbara Minerals Ltd PLS.AX halted operations at its Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Projectin Western Australia following an employee death unrelated to mining processes at the site.

Pilbara is cooperating with an investigation by the Homicide Squad of the Western Australian Police Force into the incident between personnel at the site, the company said in a statement on Monday, without giving any further details.

Earlier, Pilbara requested a share trading halt pending an announcement regarding the incident. The company has requested to lift the halt and for normal trading to resume on Tuesday.

Shares of the miner were down as much as 3% before the halt.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More