Australia's Pilbara Minerals half-year profit soars near 11-fold on strong production

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Lithium miner Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX posted a near 11-fold jump in half-year net profit on Thursday, helped by higher shipments of spodumene concentrate and strong production at its Pilgangoora Operations Project.

The company reported a net profit attributable of A$1.24 billion ($846.42 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$114.0 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4650 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)

