Australia's Pexa set for biggest weekly loss in 11 months on annual profit miss

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's Pexa Group PXA.AX on Friday were poised for their biggest weekly decline since last September after the online property company posted a lower-than-expected annual profit.

Pexa's shares fell as much as 11% to their lowest level since June 20, 2022, and are on track for the worst session, if losses hold.

The company's ended June 30 came in at A$17.6 million ($11.29 million), below UBS estimate of A$43.3 million.

The group posted a net loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable of A$21.8 million, as opposed to a profit of A$21.9 million in the year-ago period.

Profit was dented by high prices, challenges in property markets and a decline in the group's transaction volumes, which receded from the record highs seen last year, the company said in a statement.

"FY23 was a highly challenging year for property markets," Group Managing Director and CEO Glenn King said.

Pexa, which is a digital property exchange platform, still expects to deliver strong cashflow and operating EBITDA margins in a consistent 50%-55% range through fiscal 2024.

The group's annual business revenue was A$283.4 million for 2023 fiscal, compared with A$279.8 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.5593 Australian dollars)

