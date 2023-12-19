News & Insights

Australia's Pexa Group tumbles after flagging market uncertainties

December 19, 2023 — 08:26 pm EST

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's Pexa Group PXA.AX fell more than 10% on Wednesday and were on track for their worst session in nearly four months, after the digital property settlements platform flagged continued uncertainties in its key markets.

The stock fell as much as 10.5% to A$11.080 by 0042 GMT, posting its biggest intraday loss since Aug. 25 and hitting its lowest level since Nov. 17. It was also the top loser on the benchmark stock index .AXJO.

Pexa Group said a range of uncertainties continued to impact the markets it operates in, namely Australia and the UK, through the end of November and into December.

The group expects to record business revenue in the range of A$315 million to A$325 million ($212.66 million-$219.41 million) in fiscal 2024, excluding the impact of acquiring UK-based conveyance technology provider Smoove SMV.L. It expects about half of the revenue to be derived in the first half.

Group operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization are expected to come between A$109 million and A$115 million.

Moreover, it forecasted revenue from its Digital Growth business for the first half of the fiscal year to be 5%-10% lower sequentially, or broadly flat after adjusting for the effect of a large one-off fee received in the prior period.

($1 = 1.4813 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.