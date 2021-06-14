Australia's PEXA files IPO prospectus, to begin trading in July

Australian online realty firm PEXA Group Ltd on Monday lodged the prospectus for the country's largest initial public offering (IPO) this year, with plans to begin trading on July 1.

The fully underwritten IPO will raise A$1.18 billion ($909.19 million) at an offer price of A$17.13, as previously reported by Reuters.

The offering will give PEXA a market capitalization of about A$3 billion, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 1.2979 Australian dollars)

