Australia's Perth city to enter three-day lockdown from midnight

Swati Pandey Reuters
Published

Western Australia's capital of Perth and the neighbouring Peel region will enter a snap three-day lockdown from midnight on Friday after a man tested positive for COVID-19 and was in the community for a number of days following hotel quarantine.

The person is likely to have contracted the virus during his two-week quarantine in a Perth hotel, health officials say, raising concerns about community transmission as more virulent virus strains emerge.

"I know this is hard to take and I wish we didn't need to do this. But we can't take any chances with the virus," Premier Mark McGowan said in a televised news conference.

