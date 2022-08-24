Australia's Perpetual tables improved bid for Pendal Group

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australia's investment manager Pendal Group Ltd PDL.AX said on Thursday it entered a scheme implementation deed with Perpetual Ltd PPT.AX for an implied value of A$6.54 per share on an undisturbed basis, about four months after rejecting the asset manager's A$2.40 billion ($1.66 billion) takeover offer.

($1 = 1.4478 Australian dollars)

