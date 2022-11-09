US Markets
Australia's Perpetual rejects improved $1.19 bln buyout offer

November 09, 2022 — 05:33 pm EST

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian asset manager Perpetual Ltd PPT.AX said on Thursday it rejected a higher A$1.85 billion ($1.19 billion) bid from EQT-owned Barings Private Equity Asia (BPEA) and Regal Partners RPL.AX.

Perpetual said the new bid "continues to materially undervalue the company".

The new bid, at A$33 a share, represents a 13.4% premium to Perpetual's last closing price. The consortium had previously offered A$30 a share, which Perpetual rejected.

Perpetual is also under investigation from the country's securities regulator because of a spike in its share price in the final minute of trading a day before it announced the A$30 per share bid.

The company is also in the process of acquiring rival Pendal Group PDL.AX for A$2.51 billion.

BPEA is one of the largest private equity players in the region, and was acquired by EQT in March.

($1 = 1.5555 Australian dollars)

