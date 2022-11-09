Australia's Perpetual rejects higher $1.19 bln buyout offer

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian asset manager Perpetual Ltd PPT.AX said on Thursday it received a higher bid from EQT-owned Barings Private Equity Asia (BPEA) EQTAB.ST and Australian firm Regal Partners RPL.AX, which it was rejecting.

It received a A$33 per share bid from the consortium, valuing it at A$1.85 billion ($1.19 billion), compared with the earlier A$30 per share bid it had rejected.

($1 = 1.5586 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

