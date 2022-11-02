Australia's Perpetual rejects $1.1 bln buyout offer

Adds details, background

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australian asset manager Perpetual Ltd PPT.AX said on Thursday it rejected a A$1.68 billion ($1.07 billion) takeover offer from a consortium of overseas and local private equity and funds management firms.

The company said the A$30-per-share proposal from Barings Private Equity Asia, which was recently bought by EQT EQTAB.ST, and Australian firm Regal Partners RPL.AX materially undervalued he firm.

Perpetual said it would press on with its planned A$2.51 billion acquisition of rival Pendal GroupPDL.AX announced in August.

The private equity offer represents a premium of about 11.5% to Perpetual's last close of A$26.90.

Shares in Perpetual, which has a market capitalisation of nearly A$1.55 billion, have fallen 25.2% so far this year.

Barings Private Equity Asia is one of the region's largest private equity firms and was bought by EQT in March.

Perpetual had A$89.8 billion of assets under management as of September-end.

($1 = 1.5748 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Richard Pullin)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

