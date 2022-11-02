PPT

Australia's Perpetual rejects $1.1 bln buyout offer

November 02, 2022 — 06:12 pm EDT

Written by Upasana Singh for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australian asset manager Perpetual Ltd PPT.AX said on Thursday it rejected a A$1.68 billion ($1.07 billion) takeover offer from a consortium of BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII and Regal Partners Ltd.

The company said the A$30-per-share proposal materially undervalued it and added that it was committed to progressing its A$2.51 billion acquisition of rival Pendal Group PDL.AX announced in August.

($1 = 1.5748 Australian dollars)

