News & Insights

PPT

Australia's Perpetual jumps 10% on bidding war prospect

December 06, 2023 — 07:46 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

By Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian fund manager Perpetual Ltd PPT.AX shares rose 10% in early trade on Thursday after it rejected a A$3.1 billion ($2 billion) takeover offer from its largest investor, raising the prospect of a bidding war for the firm.

Perpetual stock hit the highest level in four months at A$25.93 after the company turned down Washington H Soul Pattinson's (WHSP) SOL.AX bid valuing it at A$27 a share.

The bid, which would see Perpetual's asset management business spun off, came hours after Perpetual announced a strategic review to examine a similar move.

WHSP's offer was the second Perpetual has rejected in just over a year after it turned down a A$33 per share offer from Barings Private Equity Asia (BPEA) and Regal PartnersRPL.AX.

"It now seems to be in play. With one bid on the table, we would be surprised if further bids did not appear," Bell Potter analyst Marcus Barnard wrote in a note to clients.

The A$3.1 billion offer would consist of A$1.06 billion worth of WHSP scrip and A$2 billion worth of Perpetual Asset Management scrip as part of the spin off of that business.

"An opportunistic offer, we expect Perpetual shares will price in the likelihood of an enhanced bid along with potential third-party interest from the strategic review," UBS analyst Shreyas Patel wrote.

WHSP shares were down 2.1% early Thursday.

($1 = 1.5270 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PPT
SOL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.