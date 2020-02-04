Australia's Perenti says considering takeover of Downer mining arm

Australian mining services provider Perenti Global Ltd said on Wednesday it was considering buying Downer EDI's mining servicing business.

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australian mining services provider Perenti Global Ltd said on Wednesday it was considering buying Downer EDI's mining servicing business. Perenti said the potential offer value of A$700 million ($471 million) reported by the Australian Financial Review was "significantly above" what was being considered. ($1 = 1.4843 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637;)) Keywords: DOWNER EDI DIVESTITURE/PERENTI (URGENT)

