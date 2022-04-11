Australia's Pendal says Perpetual's $1.78 bln offer not in shareholders' interest

Markets
Pendal Group Ltd said on Tuesday the A$2.40 billion ($1.78 billion) non-binding takeover offer from asset manager Perpetual Ltd "significantly undervalued" the Australian investment manager.

Pendal added that the offer was not in the best interests of its shareholders.

($1 = 1.3477 Australian dollars)

