PPT

Australia's Pendal in talks with Perpetual for potential transaction

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published

Australian investment manager Pendal Group said on Tuesday it was in talks with Perpetual Ltd regarding a potential transaction, about three months after rejecting the asset manager's A$2.40 billion takeover offer.

July 19 (Reuters) - Australian investment manager Pendal Group PDL.AX said on Tuesday it was in talks with Perpetual Ltd PPT.AX regarding a potential transaction, about three months after rejecting the asset manager's A$2.40 billion takeover offer.

Discussions are not sufficiently advanced to warrant further disclosure to shareholders, Perpetual said in a separate statement.

Pendal, a former subsidiary of Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX, said in April the A$6.23-per-share offer from Perpetual "significantly undervalued" the company and not in the best interest of its shareholders.

As of Monday's close, Pendal had a market value of A$1.45 billion ($993.40 million). Shares of the company rose 4.4% before going on trading halt, while those of Perpetual were down 0.3%.

Perpetual said it would not require an equity raising for any potential transaction.

($1 = 1.4596 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters