Australia's Pendal Group receives $1.8 billion takeover offer from Perpetual

April 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Pendal Group PDL.AX said on Monday it received a non-binding takeover offer from asset manager Perpetual Ltd PPT.AX, valuing the investment management firm at around A$2.4 billion ($1.80 billion).

Under the proposal, Pendal's shareholders will receive 1 Perpetual share for every Pendal share they hold, along with A$1.67 in cash, taking the offer price to A$6.23 per share, a premium of 39.2% to the stock's last close of A$4.48.

Pendal, which said it will assess the offer, noted it comes at a time of significant geopolitical instability, which combined with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, has impacted the trading values of asset managers.

($1 = 1.3356 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Lincoln Feast.)

