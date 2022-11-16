Australia's Pendal and Perpetual tweak $1.6 bln buyout deal

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australia's Pendal Group PDL.AX and buyer Perpetual Ltd PPT.AX will tweak the buyout structure of their agreed-to A$2.34 billion ($1.58 billion) deal, reducing the cash component and hiking the stock component of the bid, the companies said on Thursday.

($1 = 1.4837 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.