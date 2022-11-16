PPT

Australia's Pendal and Perpetual tweak $1.6 bln buyout deal

November 16, 2022 — 05:06 pm EST

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australia's Pendal Group PDL.AX and buyer Perpetual Ltd PPT.AX will tweak the buyout structure of their agreed-to A$2.34 billion ($1.58 billion) deal, reducing the cash component and hiking the stock component of the bid, the companies said on Thursday.

($1 = 1.4837 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PPT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.