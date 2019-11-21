Australia's Panoramic Resources forms data room for alternate proposals

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australian nickel miner Panoramic Resources PAN.AX on Friday said it formed a data room to provide information to a number of parties, including its larger peer Independence Group IGO.AX to enable them to put forth alternative proposals.

The company said in a statement that alternative proposals received will be assessed against the terms of Independence's existing A$312 million ($211.72 million) takeover offer.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

