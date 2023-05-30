News & Insights

Australia's Paladin Energy says stake in Namibia mine unaffected

May 30, 2023

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters

May 31 (Reuters) - Australia's Paladin Energy PDN.AX said on Wednesday it is not aware of any legislative changes in Namibia that would affect its ownership of Langer Heinrich mine.

The clarification comes after the African country's mining minister said on Tuesday it is considering taking minority stakes in mining and petroleum producers to reap more value from its mineral wealth.

