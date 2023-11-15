News & Insights

US Markets
PAC

Australia's Pacific Current wraps up buyout discussions

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

November 15, 2023 — 06:37 pm EST

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Adds details, background on buyout talks in paragraphs 2-5

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Pacific Current Group PAC.AX said on Thursday it had ended buyout talks with GQG Partners GQG.AX and River Capital as it did not receive any binding offers from the suitors.

GQG had offered A$567.3 million ($369.20 million) earlier in the month to buy the asset management company, but failed to receive support from Pacific's largest shareholder, River Capital.

River Capital lobbed a separate A$541.5 million bid on Monday to buy Pacific.

But both did not result in a binding offer that could be recommended to the shareholders, Pacific said on Thursday.

"In light of this, the board has determined to conclude the strategic transaction process and dissolve the Independent Board Committee," the company said in its filing.

($1 = 1.5366 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.