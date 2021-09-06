Australia's OZ Minerals resumes operations at copper-gold mine after worker death

Sept 7 (Reuters) - OZ Minerals OZL.AX said on Tuesday operations at its Prominent Hill copper-gold mine in South Australia state were progressively resuming after being halted when an underground worker died over the weekend.

The mine is forecast by the miner to produce up to 70,000 tonnes of copper and 135,000 ounces of gold in fiscal 2021.

Operations had been suspended at Prominent Hill when a 43-year old man died on Sunday after being crushed by machinery, according to police.

OZ Minerals said the state safety authority and department of energy and mining approved the resumption of operations on Monday morning.

"Staggered resumption of surface operations began on Monday (Sept. 6, 2021) afternoon and, following discussions with crews, underground operations are progressively resuming," the company said.

The company and mining contractor Byrnecut continue to work with authorities in the investigation, OZ Minerals added.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

