Australia's OZ Minerals first-half profit more than halves

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australian copper-nickel miner OZ Minerals Ltd OZL.AX said on Friday its first-half profit more than halved, hurt by COVID-19-fuelled labour shortages, weather- and equipment-related interruptions, and industry-wide inflation.

The company, which this month rejected a $5.8 billion takeover offer from global miner BHP BHP.AX, said net profit after tax was A$109.2 million ($76.04 million) for the six months to June 30, compared with A$268.6 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.4362 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.