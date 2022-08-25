BHP

Australia's OZ Minerals first-half profit more than halves

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published

Australian copper-nickel miner OZ Minerals Ltd said on Friday its first-half profit more than halved, hurt by COVID-19-fuelled labour shortages, weather- and equipment-related interruptions, and industry-wide inflation.

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australian copper-nickel miner OZ Minerals Ltd OZL.AX said on Friday its first-half profit more than halved, hurt by COVID-19-fuelled labour shortages, weather- and equipment-related interruptions, and industry-wide inflation.

The company, which this month rejected a $5.8 billion takeover offer from global miner BHP BHP.AX, said net profit after tax was A$109.2 million ($76.04 million) for the six months to June 30, compared with A$268.6 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.4362 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More