Australia's Orora to sell fibre business to Nippon Paper for $1.2 bln

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Packaging company Orora Ltd ORA.AX on Thursday said it will sell its Australasian fibre business to Nippon Paper Industries 3863.T for an enterprise value of A$1.72 billion ($1.16 billion).

The company said it expects net cash proceeds from the deal of about A$1.55 billion, of which it intends to return about A$1.20 billion to shareholders.

($1 = 1.4868 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

