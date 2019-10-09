Banking

Australia's Orora to sell fibre business to Nippon Paper for $1.2 bln

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published

Packaging company Orora Ltd on Thursday said it will sell its Australasian fibre business to Nippon Paper Industries for an enterprise value of A$1.72 billion ($1.16 billion).

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Packaging company Orora Ltd ORA.AX on Thursday said it will sell its Australasian fibre business to Nippon Paper Industries 3863.T for an enterprise value of A$1.72 billion ($1.16 billion).

The company said it expects net cash proceeds from the deal of about A$1.55 billion, of which it intends to return about A$1.20 billion to shareholders.

($1 = 1.4868 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular