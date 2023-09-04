News & Insights

Australia's Orora makes $1.4 bln play for France-based Saverglass

September 04, 2023 — 08:19 pm EDT

Written by Poonam Behura and Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australian packaging firm Orora Ltd ORA.AX said on Tuesday it will acquire French high-end glass bottle manufacturer Saverglass from private equity firm Carlyle Group CG.O for an enterprise value of A$2.16 billion ($1.40 billion).

It said in a statement it will start a capital raising of A$1.35 billion to pay for the acquisition.

Orora will fund the acquisition via an A$450 million institutional placement, an A$895 million 1-for-2.55 accelerated non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer, as well as A$875 million of debt financing, it said in a statement.

Shares of the company will not recommence trading on the ASX until Orora announces the results of the institutional entitlement offer and placement, Orora said.

They were placed on a trading halt on Aug. 28 and later remained under voluntary suspension as the company had to delay an official buyout announcement.

($1 = 1.5477 Australian dollars)

