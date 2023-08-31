News & Insights

Commodities
ORA

Australia's Orora delays potential Saverglass buyout announcement

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

August 31, 2023 — 09:22 pm EDT

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Adds Orora's statements and details in paragraphs 2-5

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Australian packaging firm Orora Ltd ORA.AX said on Friday it is not in a position to announce a deal for the acquisition of French high-end glass bottles manufacturer Saverglass SAS.

Shares of the company will continue to be under voluntary suspension, Orora said, adding that it will be able to officially announce the deal just before the stock resumes trading on Sept. 5.

Orora on Wednesday had confirmed about advanced discussions regarding the acquisition.

The Hawthorn-headquartered company made "substantial progress" in negotiations with the owners of Olympe SAS, which is a holding company of Saverglass, the company noted in a statement.

Orora said it was in the process of finalising funding arrangements for the potential transaction.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesBanking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.