Australia's Orora confirms talks to buy French glass bottles maker Saverglass

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australian packaging firm Orora Ltd ORA.AX confirmed on Wednesday it was in advanced discussions regarding a potential acquisition of French high-end glass bottles manufacturer Saverglass SAS.

"The negotiations will take some days to finalise due to a number of factors including the size and global nature of the target business," Orora said in a statement, while requesting a voluntary suspension of trading in its shares on the Australian bourse.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

