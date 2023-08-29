News & Insights

Australia's Orora confirms talks to buy French glass bottles maker Saverglass

August 29, 2023 — 11:04 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australian packaging firm Orora Ltd ORA.AX confirmed on Wednesday it was in advanced discussions regarding a potential acquisition of French high-end glass bottles manufacturer Saverglass SAS.

"The negotiations will take some days to finalise due to a number of factors including the size and global nature of the target business," Orora said in a statement, while requesting a voluntary suspension of trading in its shares on the Australian bourse.

