Australia's Orocobre warns June-quarter lithium sales volume to more than halve

June 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Orocobre Ltd on Thursday warned of a nearly 53% drop in sales volume of lithium carbonate in the June quarter from its flagship Olaroz mine, hurt by restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The miner said it expects total sales volume for the lithium by-product to be 1,600 tonnes for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 3,387 tonnes last year.

It also said that maintenance of the mine in Argentina will be brought forward to late July or early August, and that operations would stop for up to three weeks during maintenance. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar) ((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;)) Keywords: OROCOBRE OUTLOOK/ (URGENT)

