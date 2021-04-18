Australia's Orocobre to buy rival Galaxy in $3.1 bln deal

April 19 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Orocobre Ltd ORE.AX said on Monday it would buy rival Galaxy Resources GXY.AX for A$4 billion ($3.09 billion).

The buyout will create the world's fifth-largest lithium chemicals company, Orocobre said.

($1 = 1.2947 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

