Australia's Orocobre to buy rival Galaxy in $3.1 bln deal
April 19 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Orocobre Ltd ORE.AX said on Monday it would buy rival Galaxy Resources GXY.AX for A$4 billion ($3.09 billion).
The buyout will create the world's fifth-largest lithium chemicals company, Orocobre said.
($1 = 1.2947 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
