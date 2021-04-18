Commodities

Australia's Orocobre to buy rival Galaxy in $3.1 bln deal

Shruti Sonal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Australian lithium miner Orocobre Ltd said on Monday it would buy rival Galaxy Resources for A$4 billion ($3.09 billion).

The buyout will create the world's fifth-largest lithium chemicals company, Orocobre said.

($1 = 1.2947 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

