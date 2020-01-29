Australia's Orocobre posts 5% fall in second-quarter lithium output from Olaroz project

Australia's Orocobre Ltd on Thursday posted a 5% fall in quarterly production at its flagship Olaroz Lithium project in Argentina as demand from China, the world's biggest electric vehicle market, remained soft.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.