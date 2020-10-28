Australia's Orocobre posts 24% drop in lithium output from Argentina project

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Lithium miner Orocobre Ltd ORE.AX said on Thursday that quarterly production at its flagship Olaroz mine dropped 24%, hit by coronavirus-related operational restrictions, and signaled that lithium prices had likely bottomed out.

Production from the Olaroz plant in Argentina for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 2,352 tonnes, down from 3,093 tonnes last year.

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Pranav.AK@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AKPranav1; +918061823270;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.