Australia's Orocobre posts 24% drop in lithium output from Argentina project

A K Pranav Reuters
Lithium miner Orocobre Ltd said on Thursday that quarterly production at its flagship Olaroz mine dropped 24%, hit by coronavirus-related operational restrictions, and signaled that lithium prices had likely bottomed out.

Production from the Olaroz plant in Argentina for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 2,352 tonnes, down from 3,093 tonnes last year.

