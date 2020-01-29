Australia's Orocobre flags weak lithium market in first half of 2020

Australia's Orocobre Ltd on Thursday flagged a weaker lithium market for the first half of 2020 and said it had cut costs at its flagship Olaroz lithium project in Argentina to tackle waning demand in the market.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.