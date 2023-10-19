News & Insights

Markets

Australia's Origin says independent expert deemed Brookfield's $9.7 bln bid "fair"

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

October 19, 2023 — 12:43 am EDT

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Origin Energy ORG.AX on Thursday said an independent evaluation of its A$15.35 billion ($9.67 billion) takeover from a Brookfield Corp-led BN.TO consortium valued Origin's equity at A$8.45 - A$9.48 per share, deeming it "fair and reasonable".

The range covers the offer price of about A$8.81 apiece from the consortium's March bid.

However, shares of Origin, the country's second-largest power generator, closed much higher than the offer price at A$9.21 in the previous session.

The deal requires shareholder approval by 75% of votes cast at a scheme meeting. Australian Super, the largest investor, raised its stake to 14% last month and called the shares undervalued.

Brookfield declined to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.5881 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.