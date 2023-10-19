Australia's Origin says independent expert deemed Brookfield's $9.7 bln bid "fair"

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Origin Energy ORG.AX on Thursday said an independent evaluation of its A$15.35 billion ($9.67 billion) takeover from a Brookfield Corp-led BN.TO consortium valued Origin's equity at A$8.45 - A$9.48 per share, deeming it "fair and reasonable".

The range covers the offer price of about A$8.81 apiece from the consortium's March bid.

However, shares of Origin, the country's second-largest power generator, closed much higher than the offer price at A$9.21 in the previous session.

The deal requires shareholder approval by 75% of votes cast at a scheme meeting. Australian Super, the largest investor, raised its stake to 14% last month and called the shares undervalued.

Brookfield declined to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.5881 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

