News & Insights

Australia's Origin increases stake in UK’s Octopus Energy for $305 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

December 18, 2023 — 05:06 am EST

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Adds details, background from paragraph 2

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX on Monday increased its stake in UK-based renewable energy firm Octopus Energy by 3% to 23%, by investing 280 million euros ($305.8 million).

Origin is investing alongside existing major investors Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP) and Generation Investment Management (GIM), it said in a statement.

CPP will invest 300 million euros to raise its stake in Octopus to 11% from 6%, while GIM will invest 45 million euros, maintaining its interest of around 10%.

This latest capital raise is being executed at a pre-money valuation of 5.6 billion euros, which represents a 60% increase in the value of Octopus since December 2021, Origin said.

Octopus is now the UK's second-largest energy retailer and its platform Kraken is contracted to serve over half of UK households and licensed in ten countries, which is critical in a rapidly transforming energy system, Origin CEO Frank Calabria said.

The transaction is subject to investors obtaining required regulatory approvals, with Origin’s additional investment requiring approval from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, the company said.

($1 = 0.9155 euros)

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Varun H K)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.