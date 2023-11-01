News & Insights

US Markets

Australia's Origin gets sweetened buyout bid from Brookfield consortium

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

November 01, 2023 — 05:52 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy Ltd ORG.AX on Thursday said it received a sweetened takeover offer from the Brookfield consortium, valuing the power producer at A$9.53 per share, up from the prior offer of A$8.81 apiece.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.