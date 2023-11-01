Australia's Origin gets sweetened buyout bid from Brookfield consortium

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy Ltd ORG.AX on Thursday said it received a sweetened takeover offer from the Brookfield consortium, valuing the power producer at A$9.53 per share, up from the prior offer of A$8.81 apiece.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

