Australia's Origin Energy's LNG vessel departs at APLNG facility

November 30, 2023 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX said on Friday its LNG vessel that had reported a power outage and was unable to leave the Australia Pacific LNG facility has departed.

The power producer had earlier reported a loaded tanker docked at the site lost power, disrupting LNG deliveries from the joint venture facility.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

