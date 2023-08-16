Australia's Origin Energy's annual profit rises more than 83%

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australian power producer Origin Energy ORG.AX on Thursday reported an 83.5% jump in its annual profit, helped by improved earnings across energy markets and integrated gas segments.

Origin, which agreed to a A$15.35 billion takeover offer by a Brookfield-led consortium BAM.TO, posted an underlying profit of A$747 million ($479.95 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with A$407 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average estimated A$638.76 million profit, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.5564 Australian dollars)

