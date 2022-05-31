Australia's Origin Energy withdraws 2023 earnings guidance on energy markets anguish

June 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX withdrew its earnings guidance for the fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, after scuffling to get enough coal to its Eraring power plant in the eastern part of the country.

The country's second-largest power producer said it expected consolidated group underlying core earnings for 2022 to be around the mid-point of the original guidance range of A$1.95 billion ($1.40 billion) to A$2.25 billion.

($1 = 1.3922 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

