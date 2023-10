Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian energy infrastructure developer Venice Energy said on Friday Origin Energy ORG.AX agreed on structural framework to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Outer Harbor LNG import terminal to be built at Port Adelaide.

