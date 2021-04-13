Australia's Origin Energy signs green hydrogen project expansion deal

April 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX said on Wednesday it has signed a deal for the expansion of its green hydrogen project in Queensland, with first export targeted from the mid-2020s.

Origin is working with Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries 7012.T on the 300 megawatts early export project that aims to produce 36,500 tonnes per annum of green liquid hydrogen.

Kawasaki first began building facilities in Australia to liquefy and ship hydrogen in 2019 and is also at the forefront of a Japanese-Australian venture that has begun producing hydrogen from brown coal in a pilot project.

Green hydrogen projects are key to helping Japan meet its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. They are also crucial to oil and gas firms such as Origin amid a global push for a transition towards cleaner forms of energy.

The deal, signed with the Port of Townsville, will also look into the development of a liquefaction facility, new berth and associated infrastructure, Origin said.

The three parties will now focus on work required to accommodate Kawasaki's semi-commercial scale liquid hydrogen carriers, currently under development, and future expansion opportunities, it added.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

