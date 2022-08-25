Australia's Origin Energy sets sights on net-zero emissions by 2050

Adds details, targets and context

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australian power producer Origin Energy ORG.AX on Friday set a target for net-zero direct and indirect emissions by 2050, as energy companies around the world outline efforts to curb emissions amid investor pressure.

Companies are increasingly in the crosshairs of investors and campaigners over their role in promoting coal, oil and gas - the leading causes of man-made greenhouse gas emissions.

Origin aims to reduce scope 1 equity emissions, a type of direct carbon emissions, by a cumulative 8 million tonnes between the financial years of 2021 and 2023, with 2017 as a baseline, with a percentage of executive pay on the line.

The power producer has linked between 10% and 15% of short-term incentives of its executives, excluding those of its retail and Origin Zero divisions, to the emissions targets.

"Our view is that gas will continue to play an important role in the energy mix for some time," Chief Executive Officer Frank Calabria said.

About 10% of the CEO's short-term incentive will be linked to a short-term 2023 goal.

Origin is aiming at a 40% reduction in direct and indirect equity emissions intensity by 2030, with 2019 as a baseline, in keeping with standards set by the Paris Agreement.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.